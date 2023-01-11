ADVERTISEMENT
Mother speaks after daughter's mysterious death in church fire

Denis Mwangi

When the fire was finally put out, Fridah Kagwiria revisited the scene and was devastated to recognize her daughter's shoes at the scene.

A photo of a building on fire

The bereaved mother of a 13-year-old girl, who died in a church fire in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, has spoken out about the tragic incident.

Fridah Kagwiria, the mother of the deceased, told the media that she had entrusted her daughter's care to an aunt while she attended to her daily duties.

However, she later received information that her daughter was missing after sneaking out of the home.

Upon receiving news of her daughter's disappearance, Kagwiria immediately reported it to the police and began a desperate search for her missing child.

Fridah Kagwira the bereaved mother of a 13-year-old girl, who died in a church fire in Nanyuki County
Fridah Kagwira the bereaved mother of a 13-year-old girl, who died in a church fire in Nanyuki County Pulse Live Kenya

During her search, she and her family were drawn to a nearby church by screams, where they discovered a building that was on fire.

The caretaker of the church disclosed that they had locked someone inside, claiming that it was a thief.

But when the fire was finally put out, Kagwiria revisited the scene and was devastated to recognize her daughter's shoes at the scene.

I could not envision that it was my daughter who was being referred to as a thief because the caretaker told us it was a man.

I was shaken after the fire died down to see shoes belonging to my daughter,” the mother narrated.

The debris of building at KAG Church in Nanyuki that was set on fire
The debris of building at KAG Church in Nanyuki that was set on fire Pulse Live Kenya

She said she suspected that her daughter may have been violated and that the fire was set to conceal evidence.

Kagwiria is appealing to the police to launch a thorough investigation. The police have apprehended the suspect and are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

