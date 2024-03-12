How police lost race to arrest guard who confessed wife's murder on social media

What began as a distressing rant on social media by Kosgei quickly escalated into a horrifying reality, leaving behind a shattered family and a community in mourning.

Jackline Kimaiyo. Pulse Live Kenya

How it started

Evans Kosgei, a 33-year-old security guard, and Jackline Kimaiyo, a secondary school teacher, were once bound by love and commitment.

However, cracks began to form in their relationship and Kosgei took to social media to air his grievances, accusing his wife of infidelity and betrayal.

In a series of cryptic messages, Kosgei painted a picture of marital discord, alleging that Kimaiyo was involved with multiple men behind his back.

The rift between them widened as Kosgei's accusations grew more fervent.

A Descent into Darkness

The situation took a sinister turn when Kimaiyo, the focal point of Kosgei's accusations, went missing on March 7 when she failed to turn to work at Itundu Secondary School in Nyeri County.

Concerned colleagues, unaware of the impending tragedy, searched for her, only to discover her lifeless body in her house.

Police officers started a race against time to arrest the husband who had fled after allegedly committing the act and confessed on social media.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wesley Kitienei, the Criminal Investigations Officer (SCIO) for Mathira East Sub County, revealed to The Standard that Kosgei's mobile phone was traced to Mt Kenya Forest, close to the school's vicinity situated at the base of the forest.

Around 3:00 p.m. the same day, there was a change in his location, marked by the activation of his phone, which was then subsequently powered off.