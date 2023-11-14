The sports category has moved to a new website.


‘Leave me alone’ - Prez Ruto screams at bodyguards for trying to save him from falling [Video]

Andreas Kamasah

Loud laughter broke out at a tree-planting exercise in Kenya’s Makueni County as the country’s President William Ruto thought his entourage and security guards who swiftly rushed to his rescue while he tripped and was falling into a hole were alarmists.

A video of the hilarious scene was uploaded to social media and it has since been making the rounds and engendering numerous reactions.

During Kenya’s tree-planting holiday, the president was in Makueni County to preside over the activity and boost the morale of the citizens.

While he was planting a tree, Ruto almost fell after slipping into the hole he was planting the tree in, but he quickly regained his balance.

His bodyguards who quickly rushed to save him are heard in the video saying “sorry” repeatedly. But Ruto, after regaining his composure successfully, felt his men were being unnecessarily alarmist and screamed “leave me alone”, sparking an uncontrollable laughter as the unsolicited helpers moved backwards.

To encourage citizens to plant 100 million trees nationwide, the Kenyan government proclaimed Monday a public holiday.

President William Ruto has pledged to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 to increase Kenya's forest cover in the wake of the worst drought to hit the East African country in forty years.

Not even a heavy rain could stop families, students, and civil personnel from gathering to plant trees on Monday across the country.

Despite efforts by William Ruto to address climate change, his announcement in July that logging would resume after a five-year ban angered environmental groups.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

