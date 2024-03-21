Angry passengers nearly eject man from matatu after scuffle over showing SMS

According to videos shared online, the passenger, a young man claimed he had paid through a mobile money platform and the conductor's request was to confirm the message of the payment.

The conductor suspected foul play as he suspected the passenger had edited the confirmation message and hence wanted to scroll a bit to see the message.

The passenger, however, did not agree to the conductor touching his phone; by now, the rest of the passengers were getting uncomfortable with the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The passenger then told off the conductor, telling him to do as he wished, something that provoked the conductor, who then got physical with him, prompting a response from the passenger who equally got physical.

Other passengers, angered by the disturbing and disrespectful passenger, came in support of the conductor in a bid to eject the man who was clearly out of order.

The scuffle ended with the passenger eventually showing the message albeit involuntarily.

There has been an increase in cashless payments across different sectors including the transport sector with passengers opting to go for mobile money payments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transition has however come with its set of challenges for not just the passengers but also the matatu operators.

Matatus in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya

Pros and cons of cashless payments for passengers

Pros:

Convenience: Cashless payments eliminate the need to carry cash or wait for change, streamlining the boarding process and making it quicker and more efficient. Security: Reduces the risk of theft or loss of money. Digital transactions can be tracked, and in many cases, if you lose a card or phone, you can remotely disable them, protecting your funds. Promotions and discounts: Digital platforms often provide opportunities for discounts, loyalty points, and promotional offers, which can lead to cost savings for passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cons:

Exclusion of some individuals: One of the significant drawbacks of cashless payments is that they may exclude individuals who do not have access to forms of cashless payments. Dependency on technology: Cashless payment systems rely heavily on technology infrastructure such as internet connectivity and electronic devices. Any disruptions in technology or power supply can render these systems inaccessible, causing inconvenience for passengers. Privacy Concerns: Cashless transactions involve sharing personal and financial information, raising concerns about privacy and data security.

Afile photo of matatus in a terminus Pulse Live Kenya

Pros of cashless payments for matatu operators

Enhanced security: Cashless systems reduce the risk of theft and pilferage, as there's less physical cash handled daily. This security aspect can lead to significant savings and reduce the risks operators face. Improved transparency and accountability: Digital transactions can be easily tracked and recorded, providing a clear audit trail. This transparency helps in revenue reporting and can minimize disputes over fares between passengers and conductors. Streamlined operations: Cashless payments can speed up the boarding process, reducing dwell times at stops. This efficiency can lead to better service delivery and potentially higher customer satisfaction. Financial management: Electronic records of transactions make it easier for operators to manage finances, plan for expenses, and understand their income flows, which can aid in better business decision-making.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers boarding a matatu Pulse Live Kenya

Cons of cashless payments for matatu operators