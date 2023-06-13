Pastor sparks debate after asking God to reward hard-working married men with new wives

“My prayer for all the hard-working men out there! May God reward you with another wife,” he wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday, June 11.

Seraki is reported to have disclosed his plans to marry a third wife, who he said would be his final one.

His post has triggered mixed reactions, with some men saying amen to the prayer, while others, including women, say the popular pastor was out of order.

As the debate heightened, he returned to his Facebook page to clarify that the prayer was not generic, but was meant for only hardworking men.

"Not 'all' men, only hard-working ones Lord! The women complaining are passing a vote of no confidence on their men, this was a trap!" Seraki emphasised.

He could not understand why women were unpleased with his call on 'hardworking men' to become polygamous. According to him, the conversation he initiated was for only men and it was out of place for women to participate.

"The challenge we have today as the body of Christ is women who talk when they are supposed to be silent! Today's word was for Heads of the house!" he wrote.

In a related story, an 82-year-old pastor claimed that he was 203 years old before Jesus came, and he was even the one who consecrated him to start his mission of saving the world.

According to the Kenyan preacher, Ronald Wanyama, he is 82 years old now because he died after living in Israel for 230 years. The founder of Muungano Church of All Nations in the East African country’s Kanduyi constituency said he was born in Egypt, but after five years, he relocated to Israel where he lived for over two centuries.

“I was born in Egypt and after five years, I went to Israel, where I lived for 230 years. I later went back to my creator. I prepared the way for Jesus. I was 203-year-old the time Jesus came. I consecrated him to begin his work before I went to heaven,” Wanyama is quoted to have said.

He went further to claim that when Jesus died, he handed over his powers to him, which he uses now to perform miracles.

“I am the way, the truth, and the last prophet sent by God to save mankind from corruption, homosexuality, and bad governance. When Jesus Christ was crucified, he gave me the power to raise the dead,” he said.

Popularly known as Nabii Yohana V, Wanyama is reported to have said in an earlier interview that God had given Jesus 109 years to carry out his mission on earth, but he was crucified prematurely. He added that after the departure of Jesus, God asked him (Wanyama) in 1941 to finish Jesus’ ministry, an assignment he believes he has done a considerable part of and still continues.

“I have attended to over 70,000 people from all over the world who come to me with different problems that I have solved.

“I do not charge anything for my services here. When one is healed and feels like rewarding me, then I accept but I don’t demand any payments. All my teachings are linked to the bible. I am the only man of God who is set to change the gospel of this world,” he is quoted to have told The Standard.

Wanyama has also claimed to be married to 46 women and sired 289 children.