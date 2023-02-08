ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  metro

Witchdoctor, three others arrested over human sacrifice

Eric Kyama

Four people, including a witch doctor, have been arrested in Busia district over suspected human sacrifice.

A stock image of a police crime scene.Milan Markovic/Getty Images
A stock image of a police crime scene.Milan Markovic/Getty Images

The quartet was arrested in Namaubi B village, Dabani sub-county following the death of Richard Ocheng, 38, a resident of Paya in Tororo district but was operating a bakery in Busia.

ADVERTISEMENT

We have arrested a witchdoctor identified as Suleiman Wandera and his three accomplices over acts related to human sacrifice,” Moses Mugwe, the Bukedi South police publicist said in an interview on Tuesday.

According to Mugwe, the witchdoctor was found with body parts of the deceased, including toes, which were reportedly locked up in a grain store in Namaubi.

Police theorise that after the suspects killed Ocheng, they locked up his body in the store as they figured out how to dispose of it.

Ibrahim Muluku, the Namaubi B Village LC1 chairperson said the witchdoctor was pursued by residents after a local dog got a hint.

Residents were alerted by a barking dog and when some two young men came out of the house, they found the witchdoctor around an incomplete septic tank; he tried running away but with the help of the dog we arrested him,” Muluku said.

Muluku added that after the witchdoctor was arrested, he told residents that he had a body hidden in a grain store belonging to Busia produce dealers’ multipurpose project.

A police search at the witchdoctor’s premises recovered bones, human hair, suspected human blood, and other fetishes which were taken for a forensic investigation, according to one of the investigating officers who declined to be named.

The investigating source said a postmortem investigation revealed that the deceased lacked blood, while some of his toes had been clipped.

Mugwe said the witchdoctor and his suspected accomplices will be charged with murder as soon as police investigations are completed.

Eric Kyama Eric Kyama Eric Kyama is a News and Business writer with Pulse Uganda

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's instructions to MPs who have defected from Azimio [Photos]

Ruto's instructions to MPs who have defected from Azimio [Photos]

Witchdoctor, three others arrested over human sacrifice

Witchdoctor, three others arrested over human sacrifice

Jubilee MPs break rank with Azimio, meet Ruto [Photos]

Jubilee MPs break rank with Azimio, meet Ruto [Photos]

CS Kindiki announces reward programme to improve security

CS Kindiki announces reward programme to improve security

Government of Uganda ends UN human rights office mandate

Government of Uganda ends UN human rights office mandate

List of gov't pledges to Magoha's family regarding his sendoff

List of gov't pledges to Magoha's family regarding his sendoff

Tribunal recommends Ruto to fire Justice Juma Chitembwe

Tribunal recommends Ruto to fire Justice Juma Chitembwe

ODM MPs in trouble for meeting Ruto at State House

ODM MPs in trouble for meeting Ruto at State House

Jalang'o speaks after meeting Ruto at State House

Jalang'o speaks after meeting Ruto at State House

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A stock image of a police crime scene.Milan Markovic/Getty Images

Witchdoctor, three others arrested over human sacrifice