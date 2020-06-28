Deported opposition activist Miguna Miguna has cancelled his interview with K24’s Anne Kiguta just a few hours to the interview.

K24 had widely-publicized the interview with the Canada-based opposition activist disclosing that he was looking forward to appearing in the Punchline show to discuss issues facing the nation.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru who took on Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru in the Senate was also scheduled to make an appearance in the show before Miguna Miguna pulled out at the last minute.

However, it is K24’s decision to host Ndegwa alongside the firebrand lawyer that scuttled the widely-publicized appearance as Miguna puilled out after sensing mischief and blamed Mutahi Ngunyi.

Anne Kiguta

"I'm not going to be party to Mutahi Ngunyi's schemes, I consider this a material change in what we had discussed and an attempt to cause unnecessary distractions and drama that would irreparably undermine what I stand for. I'm cancelling my appearance on Punchline.” Stated Miguna.

He made it clear that the show host and Ngunyi were mischevious in making arrangements for him to be interviewed in the show alongside Ndegwa when it is known that he is does not hail from Kirinyaga.

According to the fiery lawyer, who blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family for the change in plans, this would water down his message.

"To Anne Kiguta, K24, Mutahi Ngunyi and Uhuru Kenyatta. I'm not from Kirinyaga. I'm not a Kirinyaga MCA. I don't represent Anne Waiguru or the Kirinyaga MCAs.

"I lead a revolutionary movement. We are struggling for Kenya's liberation and justice to all. We'll never waver," he wrote.