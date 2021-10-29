RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Miguna Miguna claims only 5 Kenyan journalists are worth his time

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

He believes the rest lack integrity.

Miguna Miguna claims only 5 Kenyan journalists are worth his time
Miguna Miguna claims only 5 Kenyan journalists are worth his time

Renowned lawyer-cum-activist Miguna Miguna has come out to categorically specify which Kenyan journalists are worth his time.

Recommended articles

Citizen trio Linus Kaikai, Yvonne Okwara and Joe Ageyo, KTN journalist Sophia Wanuna and NTV Investigative Editor Dennis Okari are the 'lucky' five.

In the past Miguna has received praise and barbs for how he handles his fellow politicians and journalists.

The exiled self proclaimed libertarian has become the subject of an online attack after his televised altercation with KTN anchor, Ken Mijungu.

What was expected to be a fruitful, educative interview turned into a battle of egos between the two learned friends.

“You yourself went ahead after the declaration, to swear in Raila Odinga, Mijungu said to which the vocal lawyer responded by asking him to state and prove which law he broke by swearing in Odinga.
“You yourself went ahead after the declaration, to swear in Raila Odinga,” Mijungu said to which the vocal lawyer responded by asking him to state and prove which law he broke by swearing in Odinga. Pulse Live Kenya

At some point in the interview, Mijungu accused Miguna of contravening the constitution by swearing in the Raila Odinga, as the People's President in January 2018.

“You yourself went ahead after the declaration, to swear in Raila Odinga,” Mijungu said to which the vocal lawyer responded by asking him to state and prove which law he broke by swearing in Odinga.

This single statement from Mijungu set off a tirade of back and forth yelling more so from Miguna who was visibly incensed by the hosts questions.

“So Ken, you happened to have gone to law school, didn’t you? I’m asking you a question,” Miguna posed, “Tell me what law did I break, which statute did I break? Which section of the constitution says that I could not swear in Raila Odinga?”

Miguna Miguna, Raila Odinga and TJ Kajwang at the mock swearing in ceremony at Uhuru Park
Miguna Miguna, Raila Odinga and TJ Kajwang at the mock swearing in ceremony at Uhuru Park Pulse Live Kenya

"You can’t answer your questions, and I’m going to answer your questions the way I want, not the way you want,” Miguna said.

“You better keep quiet when I’m answering your questions, No! No! No! No! Ken, once you ask me a question, you keep quiet, and otherwise this is not an interview,” Miguna continued.

Hardship allowance

After the interview, Kenyans on Twitter including Miguna suggested that Mijungu should receive a hardship allowance for what he went through during the interview.

twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com

On the flipside, some tweeps hailed Mijungu for maintaining his cool throughout the interview despite constant verbal attacks from Miguna.

twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan in US Army: How I was picked just 30 mins after applying [Video]

Kenyan in US Army: How I was picked just 30 mins after applying [Video]

Miguna Miguna claims only 5 Kenyan journalists are worth his time

Miguna Miguna claims only 5 Kenyan journalists are worth his time

Finally after close to two years, schools in Uganda set to be reopened

Finally after close to two years, schools in Uganda set to be reopened

MP shows up with Sh25 million gifts to unemployed youth [Video]

MP shows up with Sh25 million gifts to unemployed youth [Video]

Apostle James Ng'ang'a lands in trouble, investigations underway

Apostle James Ng'ang'a lands in trouble, investigations underway

How Kiambu businessman lost Sh1.5m entire life savings chasing Sh500K deal

How Kiambu businessman lost Sh1.5m entire life savings chasing Sh500K deal

Gideon Moi speaks after Moi High School dorm fire [Video]

Gideon Moi speaks after Moi High School dorm fire [Video]

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Lands CS Farida Karoney’s sister succumbs to cancer

Lands CS Farida Karoney’s sister succumbs to cancer

Trending

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

It's my first time - watch Moses Kuria walking unaided after accident [Video]

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria at the Karen Hospital where he has been receiving treatment for severe burns

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal as he shares his KCSE certificate

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal