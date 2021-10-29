Miguna Miguna claims only 5 Kenyan journalists are worth his time

Citizen trio Linus Kaikai, Yvonne Okwara and Joe Ageyo, KTN journalist Sophia Wanuna and NTV Investigative Editor Dennis Okari are the 'lucky' five.

In the past Miguna has received praise and barbs for how he handles his fellow politicians and journalists.

The exiled self proclaimed libertarian has become the subject of an online attack after his televised altercation with KTN anchor, Ken Mijungu.

What was expected to be a fruitful, educative interview turned into a battle of egos between the two learned friends.

At some point in the interview, Mijungu accused Miguna of contravening the constitution by swearing in the Raila Odinga, as the People's President in January 2018.

“You yourself went ahead after the declaration, to swear in Raila Odinga,” Mijungu said to which the vocal lawyer responded by asking him to state and prove which law he broke by swearing in Odinga.

This single statement from Mijungu set off a tirade of back and forth yelling more so from Miguna who was visibly incensed by the hosts questions.

“So Ken, you happened to have gone to law school, didn’t you? I’m asking you a question,” Miguna posed, “Tell me what law did I break, which statute did I break? Which section of the constitution says that I could not swear in Raila Odinga?”

"You can’t answer your questions, and I’m going to answer your questions the way I want, not the way you want,” Miguna said.

“You better keep quiet when I’m answering your questions, No! No! No! No! Ken, once you ask me a question, you keep quiet, and otherwise this is not an interview,” Miguna continued.

After the interview, Kenyans on Twitter including Miguna suggested that Mijungu should receive a hardship allowance for what he went through during the interview.