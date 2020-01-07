Embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna has finally been allowed to board a flight to Kenya and will arrive in the country on Wednesday morning at 9:45 am.

A relieved Miguna tweeted," HOMEBOUND. Unbowed! Dynamic. Resourceful. Arrival: JKIA, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. A Kenyan by BIRTH and RIGHT. Kenyans are not slaves. Freedom must come through the fearless the pursuit of truth and justice. See you in Nairobi."

Red Alert Issued

The self proclaimed general had announced that he would be arriving in the country on Tuesday evening.

However, that was not to be as he was stopped from boarding Lufthansa on grounds that Kenyan authorities had issued a red alert on him.

"The Office of the President issued a RED ALERT to Lufthansa last evening threatening to deny landing rights to the airline if it carried me to Kenya or any other African country. It was issued AFTER the Court Orders by Justice Korir. I'm still at the TXL airport in Berlin," Miguna tweeted.

In a rejoinder, Government spokesman Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna barely minutes after Muguna's announcement, said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would handle the red alert issue raised by Lufthansa airlines.