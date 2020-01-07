I've been blocked from boarding plane to Kenya - Miguna

Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna now claims that he has been blocked from boarding his plane to Kenya by German Authorities.

Speaking to Hot 96, Miguna, who was expected in the country later on Tuesday, said that he had been stopped from boarding a Lufthansa plane, at Frankfurt airport and had been informed that there was a red alert that had been issued by Kenyan authorities.

He added that German officials told him that the Kenyan Government warned them from allowing him to board or flying him to any African country.

“The ministry is supposed to comply with court orders of 2018 and also Court orders that were issued yesterday but the same ministry and the same government went behind the Kenyan people and issued a red alert saying that I should not be allowed to board the flight. In fact they demanded that my flight be cancelled and my money be refunded, otherwise the flight will not be allowed to land,” stated Miguna.

He also mentioned that he only had about 30 minutes left for the security clearance and check in window to close.

Miguna's return

Miguna Miguna had announced that he was set to return to the country on January 7, 2020 and he was expected to arrive at 9.25pm.

"My flight departs from Frankfurt and arrives at the JKIA, Nairobi, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 9:25 p.m., as scheduled, God willing. There is no change. Pursuant to Justice Korir's ORDER of January 6, 2020, I will and must enter Kenya UNCONDITIONALLY as a Kenyan. See you soon!" read an update on his social media pages.

Uhuru Kenyatta on Miguna Miguna's return

Speaking during the burial of the late Charles Rubia in Murang'a County, President Uhuru Kenyatta mentioned that he was aware of Miguna Miguna's attempt to return to Kenya.

The President acknowledged that it was his right and was even free to continue exercising his freedom of expression.

"Nasikia kuna wengine wanataka kupanda ndege warudi waseme ile wanataka, waendelee, hiyo ndio Uhuru yao," Kenyatta said.