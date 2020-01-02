Exiled activist and Canada-based Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna has tasked former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale to take part in his much-awaited arrival on Tuesday next week.

Miguna told Khalwale to prepare dancers and show off his excellent leg work - an apparent reference to the bull fighter's agility in hostile confrontations.

"The Bull Fighter: Even three-year-olds and chickens in Kenya know that the 5-Star Decorated General Miguna Miguna will land at the JKIA on January 7, 2020 at 9:25 p.m. Organize the SIKUTI DANCERS and Exhibit your marvellous footwork. We must liberate Kenya. Viva! #RevolutionNow," Miguna said.

The self-declared NRM General was replying to Khalwale's request for a breakfast meeting after the activist's return.

"Ha. When are u coming to Kenya? I would cherish a breakfast meeting with u at the same ka-place we met on the morning after the night the dreaded Flying Squad almost sent me to the other world," Khalwale had posted,

The exiled lawyer is expected to return to the country on Tuesday next week - on the strength of over ten court orders that have compelled government officials to facilitate Miguna's return.

The lawyer was illegally exiled in February last year after an order was issued by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i. The order has since been ruled illegal and nullified by multiple court pronouncements.

Although the government, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, have assured that Miguna would be allowed back - the matter is likely to take a dramatic turn given that officials have in the past declined with the court orders fully - a situation that will not go well with Miguna's abrasiveness