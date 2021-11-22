Miguna rushes to Kenya's Embassy in Germany after High Court Ruling

On Monday, Justice Hedwig Ong'undi said that Miguna should be allowed into the country using his National Identification Card (ID), after obtaining the emergency travel documents within 72 hours.

Air France has also been ordered to allow Miguna to board an available flight upon prove that he has the said documents.

Reacting to the High Court ruling, Miguna made it clear that he is not going to re-apply for his Citizenship at the Embassy.

“I'm not visiting the Kenyan Embassy to apply for citizenship which I never lost. The Court has once more AFFIRMED that I am a Kenyan by birth who must enter Kenya as a Kenyan upon presentation of my National ID card. The Embassy has been ORDERED to issue a travel document,” tweeted Miguna Miguna.

In separate tweet, Miguna thanked his lawyers for a job well done, promising to be at the Kenyan Embassy in Berlin within two hours.

“Congratulations, SC Dr. Khaminwa, @NelsonHavi, @AngawaEA, Valentine Khaminwa and @kadirosman06 for demonstrating once more that those who flagrantly disobey court orders are agents of doom. I'll be at the Kenyan Embassy in Berlin in the next 2 hours. The struggle continues,” reads Miguna’s tweet.

Just the other day, Miguna who was expected in the country on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 took to tweet to lament that he had been blocked from flying to any African country let alone Kenya.