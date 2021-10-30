Miguna to arrive in Kenya on November 16

Miguna, who officiated the symbolic inauguration of opposition leader Raila Odinga as the people’s president in January 2018, was subsequently charged with treason and deported to Canada on February 6.

"For the avoidance of any doubt, I have used my Kenya Passport that despot Uhuru Kenyatta perforated in February 2018 to book my flight to Kenya," read part of Miguna’s tweet.

In 2018, the immigration department allegedly destroyed his passport, as the government stated that Miguna ceased to be a Kenyan citizen when he was granted Canadian citizenship.

"I am scheduled to arrive in the morning of November 16 2021 at the JKIA. Let no one claim that I have used any other passport," stated Miguna.

CJ Mutunga's support

Retired CJ Dr. Willy Mutunga Pulse Live Kenya

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga is set to travel to Canada and come back with the deported lawyer.

Mutunga announced that he’ll personally travel to Toronto to accompany the firebrand lawyer and self-proclaimed libertarian.

“I am also seeking out Kenyan journalists who will accompany me on this historic journey," the former Supreme Court president said on Wednesday, October 20.

“I appeal to all Kenyans of goodwill and to our friends in other countries to support this cause because it is just,” Mutunga said in a statement posted on Mutunga Elephant, an online site.

Mutunga accused the government of abusing Miguna’s rights and disregarding several court orders directing it to facilitate the lawyer’s return to the country.

“It is now 1,355 days — three years, eight months and 17 days – since Mr Miguna was illegally and brutally forced into exile by the Government of Kenya.