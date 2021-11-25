RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Sonko offers Sh300,000 reward for information on journalist

Sonko accused the journalist of dragging President Kenyatta in his series of exposés

Mike Sonko and Juliani and Lillian Nganga

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has announced a Sh300,000 reward to anybody with information on the owners of a blog site which he accused of spreading false news.

Sonko accused the publishers of erroneously dragging President Uhuru Kenyatta into his Judiciary exposé series.

Some characters are taking advantage of my exposé on the rot in the Kenyan Judiciary to divert attention by involving His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta in this. Please note I have no recordings against the President and I respect and support him in this fight against graft in the Judiciary. He is the Head of State and I respect him very much.

I urge the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to move with speed and arrest the owners who are using diversionary tactics by involving the President,” Sonko said in his post.

“I'm also offering a reward of kshs 300,000/= to anyone who will assist me with information leading to the arrest of the owner/admin of the blog,” he added.

A spot check by this writer showed that the said article has since been unpublished.

The headline of the story read “Big blow to Uhuru as Sonko says he has his recording, hints on when he will release it.”

Sonko had appeared in an interview with KTN on Tuesday, November 23, where he said that he began publishing his phone calls when rescuing residents of South B estate in Nairobi during demolitions that were taking place at midnight.

That night he put President Kenyatta on speaker phone to scare away the team of police officers who had come to supervise the demolition.

