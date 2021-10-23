Mike Sonko reacts to court clearing swearing-in of Anne Kananu

The former Governor who has been out of office for close to 10 months now, shared a video on his Instagram account with the caption "It is well."

Known for his aggressiveness and emotional outbursts, Sonko had a calm and sober demeanor as he explained he had already come to terms with the court's decision.

"Hiyo ni mambo ya kortini na ni sawa, tunaheshimu mahakama so life has to go on," said the once powerful county boss.

What did the court say?

Sonko had challenged the High Court decision by Justices Said Chitembwe, Wilfrida Okwany and Weldon Korir on June 24 to uphold the decision by both the Nairobi County Assembly and Senate to impeach him.

On Friday, Justices Jessie Lesiit, Jamila Mohammed and Wanjiru Karanja ruled that Sonko's application seeking to bar Kananu from being sworn in as the Nairobi Governor did not meet the threshold to be granted the order.

“We find that the issue of the swearing-in of the 11th respondent was not raised in the High Court and the impugned judgment did not address or determine that issue,” said the Judges.

“In this, that we agree with this Court in Stephen Mring’a Masomo v County Government, Taita Taveta & 2 others [2016] eKLR where the Court found, in the context of an application of a county official to his position pending the hearing of his appeal, that an award of damages would adequately recompense him should he be successful,” the judges explained.

What caused all these?

Sonko’s troubles started on December 3 when he was impeached with 88 MCAs voting in favour of the motion.

The embattled governor was accused of gross violation of the constitution or any other law, abuse of office, gross misconduct and crimes under national law.