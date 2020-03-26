The National Government has directed Governors and officials in county governments to stop announcing new cases or making major announcement on the coronavirus pandemic so as to have a coordinated response.

Ministry of Health Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth said the directive was aimed at ensuring there is one communication centre which has been headed by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

The directive came after Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya announced a new case after a nineteen year old student in his county was tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have heard reports that the governor of Kakamega indicated that they have reported a positive case. The case that was reported by the governor is actually a case that is currently admitted at the Mbagathi isolation centre, and the fact that this gentleman comes from Kakamega County…I think that is why Kakamega decided to report,” he said.

“But we want to appeal to the county governments that we have one central reporting system so that we’re consistent throughout our reporting in line with WHO requirements," Dr Amoth stated.

Health is a devolved government function which is under the county governments.

However, the constitution also indicates that natural disasters and calamities are under the national government hence the need for two levels of government to agree on a common communication management system.