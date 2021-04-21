Ministry of Tourism launches Covid-19 vaccination drive

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Tourism CS Najib Balala stated that the drive will help improve the tourism sector which is yet to recover from the effects of Covid-19.

"We are launching the vaccination drive of the Hospitality and Tourism sector frontliners - this morning, in KICC, Nairobi. COVID-19 vaccination is an important tool in curbing the effects of the pandemic, which will eventually help tourism rise again.