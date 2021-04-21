Ministry of Tourism launches Covid-19 vaccination drive

The Ministry of Tourism has launched a Covid-19 vaccination drive which will be implemented over the next 10 days in Nairobi.
Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Tourism CS Najib Balala stated that the drive will help improve the tourism sector which is yet to recover from the effects of Covid-19.
"We are launching the vaccination drive of the Hospitality and Tourism sector frontliners - this morning, in KICC, Nairobi. COVID-19 vaccination is an important tool in curbing the effects of the pandemic, which will eventually help tourism rise again.
"The vaccination drive will begin in Nairobi for the next 10 days, we will then move to the other 4 counties within the one zone area, and eventually vaccinate all the Hospitality and Tourism frontliners in all our counties, in Kenya," the CS stated.
