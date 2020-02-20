A motion to impeach Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been tabled.

The County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi suspended Roysambu MCA Peter Warutere for disrupting the impeachment motion.

Minority Whip Peter Imwatok tabled the impeachment motion against Sonko on Thursday a day after MCAs met with the governor for a private meeting.

Sonko is facing charges of inflating the contract on the construction of Dandora stadium and irregular implementation of the beautification programme in Nairobi City.

The governor had told Senate that the beautification programme which cost Ksh18 million was done with funds from his own pockets.