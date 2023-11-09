The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mixed reactions as taxi driver shaves off clients' hair over unpaid fare [Video]

Lynet Okumu

In a surprising turn of events that has stirred diverse opinions on social media, a taxi driver decided to take action by shaving the hair of passengers who reportedly did not pay for their ride.

In a shocking incident that has sparked mixed reactions on social media, a taxi driver in South Africa took matters into his own hands when passengers allegedly failed to pay for their ride.

The incident was captured in a viral TikTok video posted by user Lindokulhengqulunga on November 9, showcasing a rather unconventional and harsh response to what the driver perceived as non-payment.

In the TikTok video, the unidentified taxi driver is seen using scissors to shave off the hair of two female passengers.

The drastic action was reportedly a result of their failure to pay for the taxi service they had requested.

The driver, seemingly furious and unsympathetic to their pleas, proceeded to mercilessly chop off their braids as they cried in protest.

The video quickly circulated on social media, triggering a wave of mixed reactions from netizens.

Some observers expressed shock and disapproval, arguing that the driver's response was extreme and disproportionate to the alleged offense.

They suggested that cutting off the passengers' braids, rather than their entire hair, would have sufficed as a warning.

On the other hand, a segment of the online community took a different stance, viewing the incident as a harsh but necessary lesson for the passengers.

According to this perspective, requesting a taxi without adequate funds is an irresponsible act, and the passengers should have been more mindful of their financial capacity before seeking transportation.

Several netizens argued that the incident serves as a stark reminder for individuals to be financially responsible and live within their means.

They pointed out that requesting a taxi without having the necessary funds not only puts the driver in a difficult position but also compromises the livelihood of those providing essential services.

As the video gained traction on social media platforms, it drew attention not only to the specific incident but also to broader issues within the transportation industry.

Many users questioned the legality of the driver's actions and whether there are adequate mechanisms in place to address non-payment disputes in the taxi sector.

Here are some of the reactions on the post

Prettycocoa16 yes , why would you request knowing that you don't have money?

Omphile Mogole This seems extreme but I’m also on the fence about this. What do you do as the Uber driver in this situation?

user2206275826944 Jan neh, is this what human beings have become, for chelete, Lord have mercy on us, this is really heartbreaking

PalieR petrol is expensive, I too wouldnt let anyone mess with my money sorry

Just.nina Can’t the drivers report them on Uber for non payment? wouldn’t Uber reimburse them?

Lisa kanti why would you request if you know very well that You dont have the money

