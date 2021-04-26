Police arrest 3 men found burying a woman's body illegally

The three had carried the body, identified as one Mary Mwende, in a vehicle which had no visible number plates.

According to reports, the three had dug up a shallow grave and proceeded to bury the body before police were alerted by locals.

Preliminary investigations identified one of the men as Collins Okoth, the alleged husband of the deceased woman.

Okoth told police that he had opted to bury his wife in such a way because of financial constraints.

He added that his wife had passed away after having ailed for a long time.