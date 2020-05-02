Mombasa residents to be tested by force for Coronavirus- Governor Joho

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has said the residents of Old Town in Mombasa will be subjected to mandatory testing, if they don’t show up to be tested willingly in the ongoing mass testing drive.

On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Joho expressed displeasure in the number of people who had showed up to be tested, as only 131 people had been tested out of a population 28, 000 people in Old Town.

Governor Joho also threatened that a total lockdown was an option should the residents continue to flout the laid-down directives.

In his speech, Joho pointed out that 6 of the 12 Coronavirus death recorded in Mombasa are from Old Town.

Joho’s statement comes at a time Mombasa has so far recorded a total of 129 positive cases of Covid-19.

Kawangware mass testing

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health also kicked off mass testing in Kawangware, (Nairobi) an area listed among Covid-19 hot spots. Kawangware has 20 confirmed cases of Coronavirus after 7 more people tested positive Saturday.

“Kawangware is an area under surveillance. We have identified markets as one of the areas of transmission. We will deploy surveillance team to different zones so to interact with public, ensure social distancing, show people correct ways of putting on masks,” said Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi.

24 new cases of COVID-19

On Saturday, CAS Mwangangi confirmed 24 new cases of Covid-19 raising the number of those who have tested positive to 435.

This is the highest number of positive cases to be recorded in Kenya since the first case of Covid-19 was reported.

The 24 cases were recorded after testing 1196 samples in the last 24 hours. 7 of the cases are from Kawangware, 10 Eastleigh, 5 Mombasa and 2 from Kuria West in Migori County.