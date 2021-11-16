More than 100 soldiers in Kenya on standby to evacuate Britons from Ethiopia

It is unclear exactly how many Britons are in the country, but officials suggest the number is in the hundreds.

According to The Times, a British newspaper, the soldiers were on standby for a “potential evacuation similar to the one in Kabul” where thousands of Afghans and British citizens were flown out of the country.

Ethiopia’s government says it is detaining people suspected of supporting the forces from the Tigray region who are approaching Addis Ababa after a year-long war with Ethiopian forces that was triggered by a political falling-out.

The British government said it had raised this case with Ethiopian authorities. Britain believes a very small number of UK nationals have been detained.

At least two US citizens were among the Tigrayans detained. A hotelier and his son were detained at their home on 2 November, the evening the state of emergency was imposed. Police officers accused them of supporting the Tigray forces.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday visited Ethiopia. He was received by Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

President Kenyatta's visit aims to support the efforts by the African Union (A.U.) to facilitate negotiations toward peace between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray forces.

Ethiopia's war threatens to unleash instability across the fragile Horn of Africa region. The Ethiopian government laid out conditions for possible talks, which includes a ceasefire and the TPLF's recognition of the government's legitimacy.

