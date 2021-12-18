More woes for the tax payer as Kenya receives another Sh29b loan

The delivery of IMF funds brings total disbursements to Sh109billion out of a total Sh259billion available under the country’s program approved in April, the IMF said in a statement released on Friday.

"Kenyan authorities have kept up a strong commitment to their reform agenda in a challenging environment and are acting to cut debt vulnerabilities while supporting the economic recovery," the IMF said.

Officials have maintained careful control of government spending to limit the deficit and are taking steps to reform state-owned enterprises to limit pressure on the budget while protecting social programs, the fund said.

The fund estimated that Kenya’s economy will grow 5.9% this year.

"The nation’s Covid-19 vaccination program has picked up speed, though uncertainty and pandemic-related pressures will persist until vaccinations become widely available, and the political calendar is a source of uncertainty," the IMF said.