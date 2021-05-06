Moses Kuria offers to pay Sh5,000 for photos of Gov’t officials doing this

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, Kuria called on the people of Juja to send him pictures of Sub-chiefs, Chief and Deputy County Commissioners who are allegedly bribing voters on behalf of Jubilee Candidate.

According to the Gatundu MP, each photo will attract a price of Sh5,000.

“To the good people of Juja, kindly take photos of the Subchiefs, Chiefs and DCCs who are dishing money on behalf of the Jubilee candidate. I will pay Ksh 5,000 per photo. Send to me via WhatsApp. You have my number,” wrote Moses Kuria.

The MP whose party, The People’s Empowerment Party has a candidate in the Juja by-election has been protesting of Government’s unfair treatment while campaign.

Kuria has in various occasions accused the Government of favoring the Jubilee candidate and harassing other candidates in the race for the Juja seat.