Moses Kuria bows to pressure after meeting with DP Ruto

In an announcement on Monday May 24, Kuria said that the decision was preceded by infighting within the Tanga Tanga outfit, of which he is part.

Kuria has revealed that his intention to field a candidate did not sit well with Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa who wanted him to support UDA.

“We wanted to present this message for approval by the people of Kiambaa Constituency on the 15th July. However this did not go down very well with my colleagues particularly Rigathi Gachagua and Kimani Ichungwa.

“Yesterday I held extensive discussions with my boss and friend H.E Dr William Ruto on this matter,” the Gatundu South MP explained.

To appease the DP’s allies and maintain the unity with the "Hustler Nation" movement, Kuria was forced to withdraw his party from the hotly contested race.

“To make my two colleagues happy and above all for the unity of the Hustler Nation, PEP will not be fielding a candidate for the Kiambaa by election. I take this opportunity to offer my profuse apologies to Hon Raymond Kuria, the people of Kiambaa and all PEP members who undoubtedly will be disappointed with this decision,” he added.

UDA’s John Njuguna Wanjiku will be battling it out with Jubilee’s flag bearer businessman Karanja Kariri Njama.