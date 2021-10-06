He made the announcement on his Facebook page where he shared a photo of himself laying on the hospital bed.

“God is merciful. Just came of the theatre successfully! We praise His name,” Moses Kuria said.

On the eve of the operation, received visitors such as ODM leader Raila Odinga, MPs Principle Secretaries and staff from Deputy President William Ruto’s office.

The ailing Gatundu South MP has been receiving treatment at the medical facility for a suspected leg injury.

He has been receiving treatment at Karen Hospital since late September under the care of competent doctors.

Other friends who have visited the MP in hospital include Senator Gideon Moi, DP Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Martha Karua.

On Tuesday, Kuria was back on his feet and the visit by Mt Kenya Unity Forum Spokesperson Martha Karua also served as a working session.

“We also held a Press Conference and announced the launch of the Seven-To-Ten Project whereby we will mobilise 3 Million new voters to register in Mt Kenya Region and the Mt Kenya Diaspora thus raising the voting population from Seven Million to ten million voters as per the targets announced by the IEBC last week.