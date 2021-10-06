RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Moses Kuria undergoes another surgery at Karen Hospital

Denis Mwangi

Moses Kuria has been receiving treatment at Karen Hospital since late September under the care of competent doctors.

Moses Kuria at Karen Hospital Nairobi
Moses Kuria at Karen Hospital Nairobi

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has undergone successful surgery on Wednesday morning October 6.

He made the announcement on his Facebook page where he shared a photo of himself laying on the hospital bed.

God is merciful. Just came of the theatre successfully! We praise His name,” Moses Kuria said.

ODM leader Raila Odinga visits Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria in hospital
ODM leader Raila Odinga visits Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria in hospital

On the eve of the operation, received visitors such as ODM leader Raila Odinga, MPs Principle Secretaries and staff from Deputy President William Ruto’s office.

The ailing Gatundu South MP has been receiving treatment at the medical facility for a suspected leg injury.

He has been receiving treatment at Karen Hospital since late September under the care of competent doctors.

Other friends who have visited the MP in hospital include Senator Gideon Moi, DP Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Martha Karua.

On Tuesday, Kuria was back on his feet and the visit by Mt Kenya Unity Forum Spokesperson Martha Karua also served as a working session.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria with Dennis Itumbi
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria with Dennis Itumbi

We also held a Press Conference and announced the launch of the Seven-To-Ten Project whereby we will mobilise 3 Million new voters to register in Mt Kenya Region and the Mt Kenya Diaspora thus raising the voting population from Seven Million to ten million voters as per the targets announced by the IEBC last week.

The 7 to 10 Project will be implemented by recruiting 5,000 volunteers in 16 Counties with daily monitoring of the key performance indicators from polling centre level to the county and regional level. The Mt Kenya unity forum will announce the website for volunteer registration within the next 4 days,” he said.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

