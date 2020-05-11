Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has reacted after a list of leaders set to replace Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in Senate leadership was revealed.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Kuria who is an ally of the DP said that he has always denied that Jubilee stole the 2013 and 2017 election victories from ODM leader Raila Odinga, but the truth is starting to show up.

He went on to congratulate the opposition leader for the victories stolen from him.

“I have always been in denial that we didnt steal the 2013 and 2017 elections. Today its almost clear. Congratulations belatedly Baba,” said Kuria.

List of Uhuru allies set to replace Kipchumba Murkomen & other DP William Ruto allies in the Senate

Jubilee PG meeting

His words came shortly after reports said President Uhuru Kenyatta had unveiled a team of his allies set to take up leadership positions in the Senate, as he seeks to axe Deputy President William Ruto's henchmen.

President Kenyatta made the changes during a Parliamentary Group meeting for the Jubilee Party which was held at State House in Nairobi on Monday.

In the changes, Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen is set to be replaced by West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio - a KANU elected Senator who will be deputized by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika is expected to lose his Chief Whip position to Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata who will be deputized by Nominated Senator Haji Farhiya Ali.