Mother distraught after only child dies moments after celebrating her birthday

According to reports, Cynthia was in the company of her friends and travelling in a Toyota Fielder towards Nairobi.

At Gilgil the car collided with an oncoming Subaru, sending the birthday girl crashing into the windscreen and landing on the tarmac road.

According to a report by TV47, Waithera who was the ony child of a popular hairdresser died on the spot.

Pulse Live Kenya

Her friends survived the crash and are being treated for injuries.

Her mother is a popular salonist in Zambezi, Kiambu and is known as Shiru wa Salon.

A family friend confided that the only child had just graduated from Moi University a month ago and her mother was distraught.

"Cynthia had graduated only last month from Moi University. All her other friends survived but with injuries. We pray her mother to get comfort at this difficult time," the family friend said.

The National Transport and Safety Authority has been spreading awarness on road safety across its social media platforms.

Just last month six people lost their lives after a lorry collided with a matatu along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

According to data from the National Transport and Safety Authority, the number of accidents in 2021 increased as compared to last year.