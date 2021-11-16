RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Motorists report heavy traffic on Thika Road, police checks

Cyprian Kimutai

Roadblocks have been set up on both sections of the highway.

(FILE) Traffic officer on duty

Motorists are currently experiencing heavy inbound and outbound traffic along the Thika Superhighway coupled with an increased presence of National Police Service (NPS) and National Youth Service (NYS) personnel.

Road users took to social media expressing their fear as some observed officers conduct random police checks.

This comes only an hour after (NPS) Spokesperson, Bruno Shioso said Kenya has heightened security within its towns and borders following two bomb explosions in Uganda’s capital on Tuesday.

“We have activated our security installations across the country with heightened security within our towns and borders. While we remain on high alert to safeguard residents and their properties.

We encourage the public to be watchful of any suspicious persons and activities within their neighborhoods and report them to a nearest police station or on our toll free numbers 999/112 and 0800722203.” NPS stated.

This follows as police hunt for 3 terror suspects who escaped from the Kamiti Maximum Prison on Monday, November 15.

The three convicts include;

  1. Musharaf Abdala alias Shukri, who was convicted of attempting to attack the parliament in 2012.
  2. Joseph Juma Odiambo, who was arrested in 2019 at the Kenya-Somalia border for planning to join Al-shabab terror group.
  3. Mohamed Ali Abikar, who was convicted for his role in Al-shabab’s attack on Garissa University in April 2015.

More to follow.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

