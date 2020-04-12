Embakasi Central Member of Parliament (MP) Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi was on Saturday arrested alongside 17 others for defying the social distancing directive over the novel Coronavirus.

Reports indicate that the MP was arrested at a local joint along the Eastern Bypass while drinking Alcohol, hence going against the ban on all social gatherings.

This comes days after 17 residents of Nyayo Estate in Embakasi were also arrested at a Birthday party within the Estate. Following the arrest, the 17 will be taken into 14-day quarantine after which they will be tested for COVID-19.

Social distancing, Washing hands with soap, staying at Home and wearing face-masks has been recommended as the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi among 18 people arrest for defying social distancing directive

Social gatherings banned

On March 22nd, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe banned all social gatherings including mosque, and funeral services in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus that has seen the number of cases rise to 191.

“We have banned all public rallies/gatherings no exceptions. Having noted the non-compliance of individuals may they be in religious organizations, may they be in other social gatherings, the NERC has directed the suspension of all church mosque, funeral and other social gatherings and funerals are restricted to immediate family members only,” said the CS.

Positive cases

By April 11, 2020, Kenya had recorded a total of 191 positive cases of Coronavirus.

“Fellow Kenyans since our last briefing yesterday, we managed to test 491 samples, out of this number, two have tested positive for Coronavirus disease, one in Mombasa, one in Nairobi. This now brings the total to 191 confirmed cases in the country.” Said CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi.

The CAS also announced that the total number of recoveries stands at 24 so far, with 7 deaths.