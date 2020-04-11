Two more people have tested positive for Coronavirus as the total number rises to 191 in Kenya.

In an announcement made by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Dr Mwangangi on Saturday, the two new cases are local transmissions from contact traces.

“Fellow Kenyans since our last briefing yesterday, we managed to test 491 samples, out of this number, two have tested positive for Coronavirus disease, one in Mombasa, one in Nairobi. This now brings the total to 191 confirmed cases in the country.” she said.

According Dr Mwangangi, none of the two had a recent travel history and they were picked up by the Ministry of Health's surveillance team, adding that one is a two year-old and the other is 32 years old.

She added that a total of 2054 contacts have so far been monitored out of which 1546 have been discharged, while 508 contacts are still being followed up.

The CAS also announced two new recoveries from the deadly virus, taking the number of recoveries in the country to 24.

“Today, two more people have been discharged from hospital. Cumulatively, this brings to 24 the number of Kenyans who have recovered and have been discharged from our health facilities,” added Mwangangi.