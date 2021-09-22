Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna on Wednesday, September 22, explained that members of Kenya’s deep state wield the responsibility to shape a county’s future by providing the right advice to the head of state.

“Every government has a deep state, made of people who advise the president. Sometimes they can be very good if they advise the president wisely but can also be dangerous if they misadvice a person,” he said during an interview with K24.

Pulse Live Kenya

The MP recalled that during the term of retired president Mwai Kibaki, members of the deep state included the likes of Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, David Mwiraria, and John Michuki who were good advisors.

“There are so many MPs who confess openly that were it not for the deep state, they could not be in Parliament,” Nguna stated.

Nguna, who also popularly known as CNN, is the latest politician to disclose information about the operatives who are said to run the government from the shadows after Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia blew the lid on how the secretive network operates.

He said that a candidate backed by the ‘Deep State’ is more likely to win an election, which the Mwingi West MP also reiterated.

Kimemia was the Head of Public Service and Permanent Secretary for Provincial Administration and Internal Secretary in Kibaki’s last term and played a role in the transition from Kibaki to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“If you have two candidates at the rate of 50-50, and the Deep State backs one, you can be sure that one will win. The candidate must be credible and electable, that becomes very important if the Deep State are to support a candidate,” he said.