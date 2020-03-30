Nyali Member of Parliament has appealed to the leadership of the National Assembly to convene a special sitting to discuss measures that will cushion Kenyans from tough economic times.

In documents seen by Pulselive.co.ke, Ali opined that Kenyans ought to be protected from tough economic times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Ali further noted that there is need for strategic planning in case coronavirus continues to spread in Africa like it is doing in other parts of the world.

Nyali Mp Mohamed Ali

“It is time like now that the National Assembly needs to play its constitutional mandate by putting in place fiscal measures through legislative interventions or other mechanisms to assist vulnerable Kenyans that have been forced out of employment,” the Nyali MP stated.

Protect Kenyans against landlords

Mr Ali pointed out measures like protecting Kenyans against evictions during this time where some people have lost their jobs and the Ministry of Health is advising Kenyans to stay at home and practice social distancing.

In the letter addressed to the House Majority Leader Aden Duale and the Minority Leader John Mbadi, Mr Ali also asked parliament to approve a budget that will aid the Ministry of Health to procure the necessary equipment to fight Covid-19.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale with Minority Leader John Mbadi during a past public function

“We might also need to approve budgetary allocation and tax measures to assist the Ministry of Health procure additional ventilators and other medical equipment required,” he stated.

Members of Parliament are likely to meet next week to approve measures announced on Wednesday by President Uhuru Kenyatta to cushion the economy against the adverse effects of Covid-19 pandemic.