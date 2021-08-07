MPs personal assistant hacked to death after leaving hotel meeting

Speaking to the media, Wamunyinyi said that Peter Ochieng alias Storm was a victim of murder since his body was found with deep cuts to the head and arms.

The gruesome murder happened on the night of Friday, August 6 as Ochieng’ was going home from a meeting with his boss.

“Storm and my driver Silvester each requested a boda boda to go home. I was still inside the hotel an hour later when I received a call from a friend who said that one of my staff members had been attacked.

“When he said the name Storm and described the scene, I drove straight towards where he lived because I had dropped him off several times before.

“When I arrived at the scene I saw his mutilated body on the ground covered with blood. He was bleeding from a very deep cut on his head and one of his arms was chopped off,” the MP said.

He condemned the barbaric act and called for the police to investigate and bring the killers to book.

Police are now looking for the boda boda operator who ferried Storm because his ride had already been paid for in advance and had he rider's number.

"We are following leads from the person who paid for his boda boda. He has the mobile money payment number he sent the money to and investigations are now ongoing," Bungoma Sub County Commander, Benjamin Kiwele stated.

Wamunyinyi added that the manner in which his assistant had been mutilated suggested that the motive of the attack was murder rather than a robbery gone wrong.

Storm was the MPs’ personal assistant and also a musician in Bungoma County.

He said the deceased was heavily involved in communications, helping both him as an MP and the Ford Kenya party.