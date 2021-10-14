RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

MPs react to Uhuru's stand on Kenya vs Somalia row

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Uhuru's decision to reject the ruling of the International Court of Justice on the border row with Somalia has elicited different views.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to reject the ruling of the International Court of Justice on the border row with Somalia has elicited different views.

President Kenyatta’s move has been interpreted as both patriotic and contemptuous to different political leaders.

Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna praised the head of state, urging him to protect the country’s territorial integrity.

Kenya should take Necessary & Appropriate action in a bid to protect its territorial integrity.

“It was Illogical for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to base the Somalia Boundary line on Equidistance rather than the acceptable Parallel line of Latitude,” he said.

Somalia argued that the maritime border should extend Southeast, in an area equidistant between the two states. However, Kenya said that the boundary should extend East.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki on the other hand said Kenya made a major tactical blunder to abandon the ICJ proceedings.

He explained that Kenya stood a high chance of appealing the ruling instead of withdrawing.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator and his Makueni counterpart said that rather than fight, Kenya and Somalia should come up with a way to explore the resources at stake in a manner that benefits both countries.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua offered that “I’m of the opinion that once the borders have been drawn over a period of time hii kurudi nyuma tuwachane nayo, this section is a Kenyan section… We need to have our navy patrolling that area, we need to have our troops there, we need flyovers by our jets…”

I agree with the President when he says that we are not ready to lose a single inch… I’m happy with the position Kenya has taken…” - Gladys Wanga.

“I think the only way we can send a clear message to any person who may be thinking that Kenya is a country that doesn't respond adequately to such kind of threats is by standing our ground & if it means defending that ground we should be ready to defend it” - Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

