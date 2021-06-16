Mt Kenya University takes action after student was stabbed in packed hostel

The university's administration has taken all the students who witnessed the gruesome murder for counselling following the traumatic incident.

The Celestine was attacked in her room while her comrades watched helplessly as the masked assailant stabbed her several times.

"All the affected students including those that witnessed the grotesque incident, have all been taken under guidance and counseling.

"The institution fully understands how such kind of trauma can affect young minds and thus measures have been put in place to ensure these students are put under the best care for their well being," read a statement from the institution.

Further, all the students who were affected have been offered free accomodation in the university's hostels for an unlimited time to allow close monitoring, and the provision of adequate counselling.

The institution has also stemmed up the efforts to support mental well-being, love affairs and handling rejections for all students.

In 2020, Mount Kenya University (MKU) launched a new program to tackle mental health issues among its students and youth in society.

The fully-fledged programme aims to get to the root of mental health challenges blamed for a worrying surge in reported cases of violence, criminality and bizarre incidents involving young people.

The project is under the stewardship of MKU co-founder and board member Dr. Jane Nyutu who recently graduated with a doctorate in Counselling Psychology. In a statement at the time, MKU asserted that issues of mental health could no longer be swept under the rug.

Celestine's roomates said that though the attacker talked about his romantic relationship with her, his physical appearance did not resemble her boyfrined.

“Ulidhani sitakupata. Unani-cheat (You thought I’ll never find you. You’ve been cheating on me)," the assailant allegedly said before attacking his victim.