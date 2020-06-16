Popular Kikuyu musician Muigai wa Njoroge has in the past two days dominated the online and offline grapevine after photos of his alleged sexual escapades were leaked online.

However, Njoroge has not wasted time and instead of responding to the photos, the musician has dropped another popular anti-dynasty song titled Ino Migunda.

The song was published on Youtube last night (Monday) and instantly went viral with over 85,000 hits at the time of publishing this article.

Muigai does not hide which side of the political divide he supports as he attacks the dynasties and props Deputy President William Ruto as the only one who can save poor Kenyans.

The contemporary song criticizes the government's recent demolitions in Ruai and Kariobangi and blames the so called dynasties for the tear down of the buildings.

"A time is coming when the poor people will rise up and say no to this oppression. On that day, a house will burn in Kisumu while those in Kabarak will scream so hard they will be heard in Nyahururu and those at your Grandfather's house will escape on foot.

"In Kenya when a poor man's child gets some money, he is a thief. But when the one from a dynasty becomes wealthy, it is deemed inheritance . We have been ruled by thieves since we were born but this one you are calling a thief will end the looting culture ((Ruto's image displayed)," the musician says in his song.

Njoroge is a gospel musician but has also created a niche for the bold and sometimes controversial political lyrics in his songs.

He has in the past faced hate speech and incitement to violence charges over messages contained in some of his songs which incidentally were supportive of President Uhuru Kenyatta who is associated with the dynasties.