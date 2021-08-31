Murkomen rescues 14-year-old girl after attempted Suicide

Winnie Jebiwot from Elgeyo Marakwet had ingested a poisonous agrochemical on August 25 after her parents failed to raise school fees to take her to secondary school.

Murkomen said that he had donated money to pay for Jebiwot’s school fees and shopping to help her join Turesha Mixed secondary school.

“I have arranged for Winnie Jebiwot to be taken to a good boarding school. I will take care of her shopping and school fees. She should be in school by close of business tomorrow. God bless,” Muromen announced.

The story was first highlighted by KTN’s Elvis Kosgei who spoke with the girl’s family in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Jebiwot was rushed to a nearby medical centre where she was treated and discharged.

Neighbours said that the girl was frustrated because of being at home nearly a month after the reporting date.

“I don’t have money to take her to school. I have used up my money to educate her siblings and none of them is working,” her father said, asking wellwishers to help him.

This comes in the backdrop of the government’s directive, ordering national government officials to ensure 100% transition to secondary schools.

However, there are counties still lagging behind in achieving 100% transition from primary to secondary school, Kilifi, Kwale and Narok being the three counties with the lowest transition.

And even as Education CS George Magoha continued the door to door mop-up exercise for learners who are yet to join form one in Kabarnet, Baringo, there remain learners yet to be reached, raising questions on what happens to children of parents living in extreme poverty who cannot afford fees and who have been locked out of government bursaries.

CS Magoha scolded Rift Valley Regional Director of Education John Lekakeny for allegedly failing to supervise schools in Baringo County.