Mutahi Ngunyi's mansion burns down at Midnight [Photos]

Ngunyi took to Twitter to confirm the reports that were first issued by blogger Dennis Itumbi.

In his statement, Ngunyi said the went went up in flames at around 1.45am, and pointed fingers at malicious political arson.

Fire engines from Kiambu County Government were deployed to put out the fire.

The controversial political analyst has lived in the house for 27 years.

According to photos obtained by Pulse Live, the fire reduced the huge kingly mansion to a sooty shell of its former self.

Hot flames could be seen rising above the roof consuming everything in the way as the ground level windows released billows of smoke.

Mutahi Ngunyi is yet to speak about the magnitude of the damage but from the images, he will have to seek alternative shelter, especially during this cold season.

Its is not clear whether the house had occupants at the time it went up in flames, neither are there reports of any casualtie yet.