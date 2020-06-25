Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi on Thursday engaged popular media personality Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o, in a live interview that touched on various issues ranging from politics to business.

In a surprise move, Sudi congratulated Jalang'o on losing his job, which he said had created a new opportunity for the comedian to grow.

The controversial MP said he was a firm believer in entrepreneurship saying he was able to succeed where even those who were more educated than him could not attain.

"Mimi nafurahi sana vile ulifutwa kazi kwa sababu sasa utapata akili mingi. Watu wa salary huanza kufikiria ikifika mwezi kumi ndio wanahesabu siku ngapi mpaka mshahara ifike. Wachia wale wametoka shule pia wao wapate nafasi. Lakini naskia mlifutwa watu wengi sana na hiyo ni mbaya (I'm glad that you got fired because now you will become more creative. When you have a salary, you start thinking hard from the tenth of the month as you count the days to the next salary. Leave that job to those who have recently graduated so that they can also get their chance. Although I hear so many of you were fired and that's just terrible)," Sudi said.

Jalang'o responded by referencing President Uhuru Kenyatta whose family owns Mediamax Limited which has been criticized over the manner it fired numerous journalists early this week.

"Lakini unajua huko ndio kwa Mzee mwenye (that is the big man's place)," Jalango'o said.

"Wewe wacha, huyo hajawai uma shida ndio anafanyia watu hiviyo (He has never experienced poverty that's why he treated you that way)," the MP said.

On politics, Sudi said he would not defend his seat on a Jubilee ticket arguing that the party's reputation had been badly tainted.