Karen Member of County Assembly David Mberia has been sentenced to three years in prison after he was found guilty on bribery allegations.

Magistrate Thomas Nzioki also gave the MCA an alternative of settling a Sh700,000 fine.

Mberia was convicted for receiving a Sh1.7 million bribe in a land dispute in Pumwani, Kamukunji constituency.

Two other MCAs who were allegedly involved in the deal were acquitted after the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence of their involvement.

The courts have also declared the MCA unfit to hold public office and subsequently barred him from accessing his Karen office.