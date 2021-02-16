Nairobi continues to be the county with the leading number of new Covid-19 infections in Kenya.

This, according to the latest brief dispatched by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

CS Kagwe announced 174 new cases of Covid-19 in the country following the testing of 2,848 samples over the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, the number of new infections in Nairobi was 124 as Nakuru, Mombasa, Kiambu and Kilifi featuring on the top five list with 10, nine, seven and four new cases respectively.

Kenya's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 103,188.

Two hundred and fifty-eight patients are currently admitted at various facilities countrywide while 1,190 more are under the Home-Based Care programme.

Thirty-seven patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen. 5 patients are under observation.

Another 11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them are in the general wards.

Deaths and Recoveries

Two patients succumbed to the Covid-19 disease bringing Kenya's total fatalities to 1,797.

Kenya's recoveries stand at 85,336 after 86 patients were discharged; 65 from the home-based care programme and 21 from various health facilities.