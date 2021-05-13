Nakubaliwa kuoa wanne – Moha Jicho Pevu responds to Winnie Odinga

In the response seen by Pulse Live, the Nyali MP said that he is allowed to marry up to four wives, and if Winnie wants him to carry an orange on a wheelbarrow, she should just say it without being ashamed.

“Nakukumbusha tu nakubaliwa kuoa wanne, kama wataka nibebe chungwa na wheelbarrow sema tu usione haya! Hujaskia penalti haifungwi kwa kichwa?” wrote Mohamed Ali.

His reaction was to Winnie Odinga’s comment on a photo of the MP taking a ride in a Matatu, where she threw shade stating that the public service vehicles do not stop at the Deputy President’s residence, which is the only place the Nyali MP goes.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Matatus don't stop outside the DPs residence and that's the only place he goes. So...” said Winnie.