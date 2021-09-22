Nakuru doctor who killed 2 children dies in hospital

Nakuru Level Five hospital staff confirmed to the media that Gakara died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment.

Doctors are expected to conduct a postmoterm on Doctor Gakara and his two children to establish the cause of death.

It was reported that the medic injected his children with a poisonous subtance before turning the syringe on himself.

“The scene indicates some drugs were used on the children and on himself. A postmortem shall be conducted to establish what type of drug it was,” Kiraguri clarified.

The crime took place at the doctor’s home in Kiamunyi Estate in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Kiraguri said the medic is admitted at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital under tight police security.

She added that the matter was under investigation to confirm if it was the medic who committed the offence.

“The doctor’s wife was not at home at the time and she was only called in when the children were already dead,” said Kiraguri without stating who called the woman of the house.