A Nakuru man chopped off his wife’s head on Sunday afternoon in presence of a three year old child before fleeing.

The 35 years old woman, identified as Lucy Waithera was killed at her salon in Molo town, Nakuru county.

It is reported that the suspect visited the wife at the salon where she found her attending to a customer with a child. The two began quarreling after which the customer excused herself leaving the child behind.

On coming back, the customer, identified as Martha Muthoni found Lucy’s head had already been chopped off while her child was standing in a pool of blood. It was then that she alerted the neighbours and the matter reported to the police.

It is alleged that the couple had fought early that morning forcing Waithera to flee from her matrimonial home. The husband then followed the wife to her parent’s home where they agreed to resolve their differences.

Police are still hunting down the suspect to make sure he is brought to books.