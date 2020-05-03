Residents of Nakuru have been warned against using John Momanyi road after a section collapsed.

According to the County Government of Nakuru, they are still investigating what led to the collapse of that section of the road.

This comes barely two weeks after the Kenya National Highways Authority advised motorists who intended to use the Narok-Maai Mahiu road to seek alternative routes after a bridge collapsed due to heavy downpour.

The heavy downpour cut off the road at Siyabei after the bridge collapsed.

In a statement, KeNHA indicated that the bridge which is close to the Masai Mara Technical Institute was a danger to motorists.

"Due to heavy rains, approaches to Siyiapei Bridge, approximately 17KM from Narok towards Mai Mahiu have been severely undermined by floodwaters," the statement read in part.

The country has been experiencing heavy rains across the country.