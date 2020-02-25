Nandi Hills Member of Parliament (MP) Alfred Keter has explained his conspicuous absence from the political limelight in an interview with Nation.

Keter announced that he has taken time off politics to focus on schoolwork.

"I took time off politics to pursue my Masters of Business Administration (MBA) at the University of Nairobi. I am taking my sweet time to complete my studies, away from the hectic and frenzied political arena.

"I wanted to concentrate on my studies...I am not like some politicians who enroll for a degree, miss classes and end up buying the academic papers," he stated.

Fraud case

The legislator was a fierce critic of Deputy President William Ruto before he was arrested and charged with fraud.

Mr Keter along with Madat Chatur and Arthur Sakwa were accused of forging treasury bonds worth Sh633 million.

After denying the charges, he was released on Sh2 million bond and required to appear in court for subsequent hearings.

A warrant of arrest was later issued after he failed to appear in court and annulled when he honoured the summons.