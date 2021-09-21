Natalie Githinji: Nakuru doctor who killed 2 children was my Gynaecologist

In a video on her Instagram, Ms Githinji said that she was surprised to find out James Muriithi Gakara had been the subject of headlines.

She explained that Doctor Gakara was a joyful medic and never in her wildest dreams would she ever have imagined he would commit suicide.

“This guy has been treating me for like two years and he took me through the journey of endometriosis. He is the only doctor who diagnosed my condition when all others were just prescribing drugs,” she said.

The presenter added that the medic gave her hope at a time when her condition had deteriorated to a point where her mother was worried.

Ms Githinji urged Kenyans to check on their friends well being because just like her doctor, many are struggling with issues they can’t talk about.

“This guy used to advise me yet maybe he was going through things in his family. He was very popular and always had a line of people waiting for a consultation.

“Sometimes there are people encouraging you yet they have given up on themselves but see a purpose in you,” she said.

Ms Githinji is planning on visiting the doctor in the hospital and hope police officers will grant her access because he is under tight security.

The family of the doctor whose children were found dead in their home in Nakuru has denied police claims that he killed the minors and then attempted suicide.

“I know my brother very well. He would do anything to protect his children. He is also not the kind of person to commit such an act.

“He loves his family and we have never heard of any differences between my brother and his wife. They have always been happy,” his sister told the media.