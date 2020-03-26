Senate speaker Kenneth Makelo Lusaka and his National Assembly counterpart Justin Muturi have agreed to take a 30% pay cut for the next three months to support the fight against COVID 19.

According to Muturi Members of Parliament are in consultations on the same and once a decision is made, they will communicate to Kenyans.

He pointed out that they are planning for a special sitting that will enable Members of Parliament adhere to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s pay cut call.

Their announcement comes barely a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto announced they will take an 80% pay cut as well.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

After the pay cut, Kenyatta will earn slightly above Ksh280,000 from the Ksh1.44 million he earns monthly.

DP Ruto who currently takes home pay of Ksh1.22 million will receive a little over Ksh240,000.

Cabinet Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries will also take a 30 per cent pay cut, while Principal Secretaries will take a 20 per cent reduction in their pay.

Mandera Governor

On Thursday, Mandera Governor Ali Roba and his Deputy announced that they will be taking a 30% pay cut, advising MCA’S and staff in job group R to take a cut of 10-20%.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino also pledged to donate 50 percent of his salary to help fight Covid-19.

"I will donate 50% of my Salary to help fight Corona Virus," the Embakasi East MP stated.