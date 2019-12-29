The recently-appointed National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Vice-chairperson Fatuma S. Tabwara is dead.

Fatuma passed on Sunday, December 29 after collapsing during a wedding in Kwale.

Reports indicate that she collapsed at the wedding in Kwale and was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Fatuma was sworn in to office on 21 November 2019 by Chief Justice David Maraga at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

File image of Fatuma Twabara

Her team took over from as part of the Francis Ole Kaparo-led team whose term in office came to an end.

The team that is led by Samuel Kobia (chairperson) with Fatuma as his vice-chairperson is comprised of Dorcas Kadogo, Samuel Ekona, Philip Okundi and Danvas Makori.

The deceased holds a Masters degree in Education Planning and Administration from Mount Kenya University and a Bachelors Degree in Education from Kenyatta University.

Prior to her appointment, she served as a Political and Policy Advisor at the Office of the Governor of Kwale County.